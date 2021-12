Social Media

Megan Thee Stallion cancels upcoming Houston concert due to Astroworld Festival tragedy – The “Savage” rapper is canceling her Dec. 3 concert in Houston “out of respect for the lives lost” during this month’s Astroworld Festival. https://t.co/RER979YtUr via @KHOU