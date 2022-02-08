Melt. My. Heart. Excuse me while I’m over here shedding a happy, heartwarming…

Social Media

Melt. My. Heart. ❤️ Excuse me while I’m over here shedding a happy, heartwarming tear. 😢 Miss Anistyn came to my very first book signing, and her momma sent me these pics, saying she wanted to dress up as Avery from my new book, “Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s, GO AWAY!” You guys— she even has spaghetti 🍝 noodles in her hair!!!! 😮 — and she matches her cute dress in the book!! I can’t put into words just how special these pictures are and how much they mean to me. Gah…. ADORABLE!! Thank you Momma Jacalynn for sending them my way and allowing me to share them with my social media friends. To know that something I wrote and created had an impact… an impression… a small effect, even, on a young life is … everything. Don’t forget— you can get a signed copy at this link— it might make the perfect Valentine’s Day present for your little one 💝 : https://www.kidsatheartpublishing.com/product/curly-qs-curly-qs-go-away/ Oh, and the book is also available online on @amazon, @barnesandnoble and @target ! 🛒 And BIG NEWS coming soon on my first BOOK SIGNING for 2022! Stay tuned for details!! 📖 #bookauthor #curlyhair #spaghettinoodles