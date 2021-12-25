Social Media

Merry Christmas as we celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. …

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

Merry Christmas as we celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. Luke 2:8-14 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. 9) And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. 10) And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. 11) For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. 12) And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. 13) And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, 14) Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men. . .

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Community Link: Childhood mental disorders

Community Link /

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

International /

Banged-up Colts shrug off injuries, beat Cardinals 22-16

Indianapolis Colts /

Above-normal temperatures continue

Weather Blog /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.