Message. Dear neighbors, here we go again. 😡 We are temporarily renting space in the basement of the NUVO building while our building is being renovated. Please DO NOT CALL the POLICE on our teenagers in the parking lot. Even when they’re being loud. This is the second time in just a few weeks. First it was in our own parking lot. If you have a problem with teens in the neighborhood, Instead of calling the police when they are not actually committing a crime, call 317-923-4581. MLK Center staff will help you. Walk over to our office and ask to speak to the staff person on duty. They can probably resolve whatever issue you have with the teens. Age appropriate teen behavior is not illegal. Black teenagers are not dangerous. Please take the steps to educate yourself or your neighbors.