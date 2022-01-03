Social Media

Milder weather will return on Tuesday with highs tomorrow in the lower 40s.Skies should be mostly sunny. An area of low pressure will quickly sweep into the region late Wednesday night into Thursday bringing the possibility of accumulating snow. Not all of the models are indicating accumulating snow on Thursday as a model fight continues. A couple of models are hinting at possibly a few inches of snowfall while other models are still saying no snow at all. This should resolve itself over the next 24 to 36 hours. Stay tuned!









