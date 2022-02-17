Mixed precipitation should end late tonight. The heaviest snow band will occur o…

Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
Mixed precipitation should end late tonight. The heaviest snow band will occur over the northern third of the state where some areas may receive over 6″ of snow. Friday will be a dry and much colder day with highs in the lower 30s. The weekend is looking dry along with lots of sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s. Temps will warm rapidly on Sunday with readings in the lower 50s.




