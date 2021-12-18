“Mom, I still believe.” Right now, my daughter is 8, and I can tell she’s qu…

Social Media

“Mom, I still believe.” 🪄 🎅 Right now, my daughter is 8, and I can tell she’s questioning quite a bit— but at least for now, the magic of the season still fills her heart. Last night, we took Avery and her best friend, Maya, to visit Santa. And boy, did he DELIVER! After they were done, the line was slow, so the girls went back and chatted with the big guy for another 10 minutes— asking him every question you could think of. How wonderful he was to answer them all! The elves, the presents, the reindeer— anything and everything they could think of. Their smiles were so joyous to watch. On the way out— Avery asked him for one more thing for Christmas. Not a toy— no electronics— what you ask? A baby sister. He chuckled. Looked at me and said, “Well, that’s a pretty tall order.” 😆 We both sort of lost it in that moment. Memories like this are so precious. What a special night for these two. And remember, if you’re still looking for a sweet gift to put under the tree this year (besides a baby sister 😉), here you go! #merrychristmas https://www.kidsatheartpublishing.com/product/curly-qs-curly-qs-go-away/



