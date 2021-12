Social Media

MONDAY FORECAST: Quiet weather to open the work week. Temperatures make a run to the lower 60s later this week. Here’s my morning update. (apologize for my loss of voice – still recovering from coaching my 2nd graders basketball games over the weekend. lol) #INwx wishtv.com/weather?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Marcus_Bailey