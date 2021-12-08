More updates on this story are unfolding this morning I spoke with the man who…

Social Media

More updates on this story are unfolding this morning ➡ I spoke with the man whose photos were used by Kegan Kline to solicit photos from young girls. “I am very heartbroken to hear what happened to those two girls, as I have two daughters myself. – – I’m in contact with the Indiana State Patrol and am helping in any way possible,” he said. The man seen in the photos being used by the fake account is a police officer is Alaska. READ MORE: https://www.wishtv.com/news/crime-watch-8/man-behind-anthony_shots-account-charged-for-child-porn-docs-dont-tie-him-to-delphi-case/ WISH-TV