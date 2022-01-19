Social Media

Much colder air will spread across central Indiana for the next several days. Lo…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

Much colder air will spread across central Indiana for the next several days. Lows tomorrow morning will drop into the teens. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the middle 20s. The weekend is looking cold too. Highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. There will be a good chance for snow showers late Sunday into Sunday night.




