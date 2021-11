Social Media

My family got a Gr8 laugh out of this! Tur-rific work, Amber. Who has a “Mean…





My family got a Gr8 laugh out of this! Tur-rific work, Amber.

🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃 Who has a “Mean Turkey Gobble?” Apparently, Randy Ollis has a pretty good one… or so he thinks! But he’s not the only one! Here’s some Turkey Day NEWSROOM NONSENSE, from the “biggest turkeys” to the “littlest ones!” #gobblegobble