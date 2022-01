Social Media

My friend, @DJBANDCAMP is the official DJ for the #CFP game! Yrs ago had a back-to-school party for the Boys & Girls club. We had zero money to give… he DJ’d for free. The same guy you’ll see on the big stage, is the same one who does the small stuff. I’m so proud of you, Camp! https://t.co/kcwENJ5CNt