Social Media

My friend Gerry Dick just blew my mind. He pulled me aside before our segment on Daybreak, pulled up his sleeve and said, “I’ve got something you’ll appreciate.” Says they USED TO BELONG TO TONY HULMAN 😮😲🤯 – and he got them for a relative bargain through an estate sale. What a cool find, a great bit of history, and (to me) possibly the BEST version of the Wing and Wheel…





