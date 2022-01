Social Media

My goodness what a first half. #IU up by 9 over No. 4 #Purdue 2nd half going to be interesting Jackson-Davis returns with 2 fouls and #Boliers got to get Ivey going. @WISH_TV https://t.co/KlTUbdSvvz