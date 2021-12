Social Media

My heart is with the Sparks family after the devastating loss of Jackson in the Waukesha tragedy. To honor him & his love of the game, Jackson’s parents are hoping everyone at his school will wear their favorite baseball jersey on 12/3. Let’s make this happen! #JerseysForJackson https://t.co/BsoxSePCOy