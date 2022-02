Social Media

“My mom, at age 10, started grooming me for human trafficking.” This was… is personal. If you follow my work, you know I am passionate about fighting for trafficking survivors. I’m happy to show you all a new kind of therapy is coming to Indiana to help survivors begin their healing and find freedom. >>> NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE 1-888-373-7888. <<< WISH-TV