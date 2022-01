Social Media

My two cents on this— not that it matters— as a member of the media, it doesn’t bother me at all: I never cared when Trump did it and I don’t care if Biden does it. I would rather someone call me an SOB to my face rather than smile at me and say it behind my back. https://t.co/2Cu0arGsuR