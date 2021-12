Social Media

NBA Farewell Tour stops in Miami to hook up with one of my favorites ⁦@VicOladipo⁩. Always cooperative with media, helped make my job easier. And every day he was always upbeat and smiling. A joy to be around. https://t.co/t5iwJnO5Lu