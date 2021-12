Social Media

Nearly 100 NYC Sanitation workers hauled in more than $100,000 in OT — pushing s…









Nearly 100 NYC Sanitation workers hauled in more than $100,000 in OT — pushing some salaries to almost $300,000. My grandfather spent 30 yrs working on the back of a NYC San truck— when I graduated HS he told me to take the test: I should’ve listened. https://t.co/vsgB829Wmt