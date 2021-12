Social Media

Never ever is this kind of viewer letter okay. Never. I’ve had my fair share of criticism and experiences (especially when I was pregnant, as many of you now know)– but never a letter like this. Stephanie Mead handled her response like a pro. Next time, Steph, I’ll go with you to get that Big Mac. Actually, make that two. 🍔🍔 Haven’t received literal hate mail in ages but this gave me a good laugh! On my way to get a Big Mac right now so I can “stuff myself” into more clothes! 😅😅😅