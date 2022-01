Social Media

NEW: Justice Sonia Sotomayor said during oral arguments today that “we have over…







NEW: Justice Sonia Sotomayor said during oral arguments today that “we have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators” due to the coronavirus. That’s False. https://t.co/9itoVd1s1L https://t.co/zX8Nf6Bx8r