Social Media

New name. New look. New feel. Welcome, everyone, to our new home here at Life …

New name. New look. New feel. 💕 Welcome, everyone, to our new home here at Life Style Live. I’m thrilled to show off our studio and all the new accessories. Why is it so special to me? Because **I got to decorate it! I scoured stores, made several trips, pieced this and that together, made flower arrangements and more! I wanted to bring in a cozy, welcoming vibe that brings us all together as one. Family, Community, Love, Friendship… and Heart. It’s who we are, and now, it’s what we look like! A big “thank you” to my team leaders for letting me take the reins on this one and pick out all of our new decor and make my cozy vision come to life. The best part? We AREN’T DONE YET! New floors, new lighting and more coming soon. A little at a time, friends! WELCOME to our HOME. 🏡 I hope you love it as much as we do! #lifestylelive @lifestyleliveonwish @george.mallet @newsomenews