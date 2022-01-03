New name. New look. NEW START! 💕
Overjoyed to be sitting in this chair, helping launch the brand new, first-ever Life Style Live! 📺
2022 is full of wonderful things to come, and this is just the beginning, friends.
What a journey this has been. What a team I have by my side. I hope you’ll join me, all of us, in celebrating this next chapter. #lifestylelive
Social Media
New name. New look. NEW START! Overjoyed to be sitting in this chair, helping…
New name. New look. NEW START! 💕
Overjoyed to be sitting in this chair, helping launch the brand new, first-ever Life Style Live! 📺
2022 is full of wonderful things to come, and this is just the beginning, friends.
What a journey this has been. What a team I have by my side. I hope you’ll join me, all of us, in celebrating this next chapter. #lifestylelive