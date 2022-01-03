Social Media

New name. New look. NEW START! 💕 Overjoyed to be sitting in this chair, helping launch the brand new, first-ever Life Style Live! 📺 2022 is full of wonderful things to come, and this is just the beginning, friends. What a journey this has been. What a team I have by my side. I hope you’ll join me, all of us, in celebrating this next chapter. #lifestylelive



