Social Media

New Peer-reviewed in Lancet “Covid-19: stigmatising the unvaccinated is not just…









New Peer-reviewed in Lancet “Covid-19: stigmatising the unvaccinated is not justified” “There is increasing evidence that vaccinated ppl continue to have a relevant role in transmission.. It is wrong & dangerous to speak of a pandemic of the unvaccinated” https://t.co/KKJDtichlj