NEW: Sen. Cory Booker revealed on Twitter that he has tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Booker said he received both vaccine doses and his booster shot and his symptoms are “relatively mild.” https://t.co/HJuubqZyYT https://t.co/ES4QVdeQIm