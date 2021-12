Social Media

NEW: Truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for a fatal accident …









NEW: Truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for a fatal accident in Colorado has been resentenced to 10 years after outcry from family and advocates. Gov. Polis announced the commutation of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence this afternoon. https://t.co/amNLMDHWZ9