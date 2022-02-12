Social Media

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun writes from the Super Bowl in Los Angeles…

by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted: / Updated:

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun writes from the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, “I just spent some time with Colts Coach Frank Reich. He and his wife Linda are in LA for their KNOT TODAY Foundation mission. We talk about their foundation, the team, Carson Wentz and more.” Catch the interview on News 8 at 6 p.m.: https://www.wishtv.com/live-stream/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Anthony_Calhoun

