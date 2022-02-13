Social Media

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun writes from the Super Bowl in Los Angeles…

by: Ashley Brown
Posted: / Updated:

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun writes from the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, “I just spent some time with Colts Coach Frank Reich. He and his wife Linda are in LA for their KNOT TODAY Foundation mission. We talk about their foundation, the team, Carson Wentz and more.” Catch the interview on News 8 at 6 p.m.: https://www.wishtv.com/live-stream/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_WISH-TV

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

All Indiana Bets: February 13, 2022

All Indiana Bets /

3 arrested in Gibson County after fleeing from police with 1-year-old in vehicle

Indiana News /

All INdiana Politics: Mike Pence’s next step, fight over the economy

All Indiana Politics /

Kokomo police searching for missing 17-year-old girl last seen Feb. 6

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.