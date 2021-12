Social Media

News 8’s @SierraHigniteTV tracked down the man whose photos were being used by K…





News 8’s @SierraHigniteTV tracked down the man whose photos were being used by Kegan Kline through a fake Instagram account under the name “anthony_shots” to solicit explicit content from young girls on Instagram from 2016-2017. https://t.co/NzNxkmefdy