Social Media

No. I am too lazy to open it and prefer it right from the cup. QUESTION OF THE …

No. I am too lazy to open it and prefer it right from the cup. QUESTION OF THE DAY: “Do you prefer to use a STRAW in your drinks? WHY or WHY NOT?” 🤷‍♀️ Is it a texture thing? Maybe you don’t like lids either? No preference? Chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, Randy Ollis and George Mallet at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #indystyle