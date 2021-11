Social Media

Nonsense. And FYI, the ACA did away with denying coverage for pre-existing conditions and poor health choices. You can’t have it both ways. If you do this for Covid, you will have to open it up to obesity, smoking, alcohol, and other choices that affect health. https://t.co/B7DosEa72p