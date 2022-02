Social Media

Nope!! QUESTION OF THE DAY: “How do you FEEL about WEARING SOCKS TO BED?” Is i…

Nope!! QUESTION OF THE DAY: “How do you FEEL about WEARING SOCKS TO BED?” 🧦 Is it only a YES when it’s this cold outside? Maybe socks make you too hot, regardless? What about long-sleeved pajamas? Can you sleep in those? 🤷‍♀️ Pants, even? Chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randall Newsome and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #qotd #lifestylelive