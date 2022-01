Social Media

Not as cold this morning! We’ll see some sunshine for Sunday with temps near freezing. We’re tracking a winter storm for the middle of the workweek. We’re going to see a prolonged period of precipitation…..starts off as rain Tuesday night switching over to snow by Thursday. May see a mix too. Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days!