Social Media

NOW: @PressSec says unvaccinated are 14x more likely to die from Covid. (Referen…







NOW: @PressSec says unvaccinated are 14x more likely to die from Covid. (Referencing outdated CDC data from October). Would be helpful if the CDC gave real-time data so effective policy could be made utilizing accurate information. https://t.co/prhFBytgOu