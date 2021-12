Social Media

Numbers on violence in Indy from @charlesharriso5 2020: 1,100 people shot, 372 stabbed, 242 homicides 2022: 1,033 people shot, 228 stabbed 248 homicides “What we have done in this city to reduce violence has not worked” -Rev. Harrison @WISH_TV