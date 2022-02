Social Media

Of all times to actually need milk and bread…. I will never understand the reasoning behind people clearing the grocery shelves before a snowstorm. Newsflash: you will be able to leave your house again and this storm is not going to last for three weeks. Also, what recipes are you using that require 10 loafs of bread and 3 gallons of milk per household? 🥛🍞