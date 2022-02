Social Media

OFFICIAL: We have acquired Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round pick. Learn more » https://t.co/mdUoSga2Ff https://t.co/rChcc3BfC7