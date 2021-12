Social Media

Oh hey Anthony Calhoun making a star appearance with #WentzDay on #Hardknocks 💙🏈 Did you catch WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun interviewing Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on episode 6 of Hard Knocks? Catch what Wentz had to say ahead of the Colts’ Christmas Day game: https://www.wishtv.com/sports/wentzday/wentzday-colts-qb-carson-wentz-talks-about-christmas-night-game-against-arizona/