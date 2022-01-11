Oh my gosh my heart hurts with this. In this business you get a chance to work c…

Social Media

by: Alexis Rogers
Posted: / Updated:

Oh my gosh my heart hurts with this. In this business you get a chance to work closely with people to help share important stories.

So many years covering so many events with him.

It didn’t matter how early in the morning, rich was a delight. Praying for his family!

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of our friend and colleague Rich Walburg who passed away overnight after a brave battle with leukemia.

We will miss his quick wit, his way with words and most of all, his friendship.

Arrangements and a celebration of life will be shared as finalized. We will keep you posted.


