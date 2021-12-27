Social Media

Oh, this time just goes too fast! Here are just a few pics from our holiday week…

by: Amber Hankins
Oh, this time just goes too fast! Here are just a few pics from our holiday weekend! Santa found us, and we even caught a glimpse of him on my hidden camera 😉 Avery got the baby doll she wanted and Ledger got his blasters, blocks and more. The best part? Avery’s gift to me— slippers, earrings and bracelets— she picked it out all by herself! Oh, and a movie on Christmas Day! 🍿 Happy holidays, everyone! #christmas2021





