Social Media

Oh, what a Friday already!! We are in our Indy Style offices this morning— and…

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

Oh, what a Friday already!! 😊 We are in our Indy Style offices this morning— and my co-host buddy Randy Ollis just got TWO Curly Q’s books for this granddaughters and then Meteorologist Tara Hastings stopped by, and George Mallet and I got to show off our UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATERS! 🎄🎁 See you at 10, friends– cause George and I are playin’ some CORN HOLE! #happyfriday


© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Proposed London-to-Indy flight scrapped

Inside INdiana Business /

Sears to sell its suburban Chicago corporate headquarters

Business /

NHL postpones Boston-Montreal game due to COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus /

A Louisiana judge is on unpaid leave and facing pressure to resign after a home video with racist language surfaced

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.