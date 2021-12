Social Media

Omicron cases exponentially growing in Denmark, on track to replace Delta soon, but Omicron hospitalizations not increasing yet. “So far, about 99% of omicron patients in Denmark have not been hospitalized” @MonicaGandhi9 @thehowie #OmicronVarient https://t.co/hnKgB24a7z