Social Media

Omicron infection enhances neutralizing immunity against Delta — suggesting that…









Omicron infection enhances neutralizing immunity against Delta — suggesting that Omicron will help push Delta out, as it should decrease likelihood that someone infected with Omicron will get re-infected with Delta. New preprint from Sigal Lab. @sigallab https://t.co/AoBJk4kOri https://t.co/whh1pjl4CY