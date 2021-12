Social Media

One play away from a Super Bowl trip as a rookie. Cut on his drive into training camp. Buried on the depth chart in Indy. Taylor Stallworth has a heck of a story. It starts at Murphy High in Ala. The best part? Dude hasn’t changed. 🎧 Podcast w/ No. 95: https://t.co/WP2QVG0jVZ https://t.co/Ob0nTco6CV