Only 0.5″ of snow in November 2021, but no measurable snow since December 1, 2021. The result is divisive. Some people would like to play in some snow. Other people are glad they do not have to shovel or drive in snow. @wish_tv @StormTrack8 #INwx https://t.co/5ZnNLtj16X https://t.co/ozINf5q2oH