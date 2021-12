Social Media

Our Chief Meteorologist @AshleyBrownWX is such a tough cookie! She shattered he…







Our Chief Meteorologist @AshleyBrownWX is such a tough cookie! She shattered her ankle doing a home improvement project AND JUST DAYS LATER she is here tonight for the show! Rolling around and giving you the weather on @WISH_TV https://t.co/2fbDsch7K5