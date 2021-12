Social Media

Our co-founder & @Colts HC Frank Reich is raising $60,000 for his 60th birthday …







Our co-founder & @Colts HC Frank Reich is raising $60,000 for his 60th birthday to advance our mission to end the sexual abuse, exploitation & trafficking of children. For $6, you can make a difference. Leave a birthday message at https://t.co/ZsULq3HDtQ! #footballisfamily #NFL https://t.co/igiRTExMiZ