Social Media

Our Storm Track 8 team’s latest weather blog: as well as Stephanie Mead’s lates…





Our Storm Track 8 team’s latest weather blog: https://www.wishtv.com/news/live-blog-cancelations-dangerous-roads-as-snow-hits-central-indiana/ as well as Stephanie Mead‘s latest forecast 👇🏼 Snowy start this morning. Roads are covered in snow both city roads and interstates. Snow intensity will pick up around Lunch making for awful travel. Winds will be gusty cutting visibility down. I wouldn’t be out today if you don’t need to be. Take it slow and be safe!