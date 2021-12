Social Media

#Pacers Assitant Coach Lloyd Pierce on filling in for Rick Carlisle (COVID-19) tonight: “It is business as usual.” Adds that Carlisle is doing well, just feels like he has a cold. He held a lengthy zoom call yesterday getting the staff ready for Dallas. @WISH_TV https://t.co/f0a248pzIe