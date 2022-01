Social Media

Painting our garage! QUESTION OF THE DAY: “Name a PROJECT in your HOME that you…

Painting our garage! QUESTION OF THE DAY: “Name a PROJECT in your HOME that you’d like to tackle this year!” 🏡 🔨 Updated kitchen? New flooring? Maybe new garage doors? Better landscaping? Something else? 🤷 Chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randall Newsome and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #lifestylelive #qotd